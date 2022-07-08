Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,052.50 or 0.99910367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00042150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

