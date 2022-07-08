Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Up 7.2%

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Approximately 2,887,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,426,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)
