Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Up 7.2%

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Approximately 2,887,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,426,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

