Raymond James Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $56.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

GLPI stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

