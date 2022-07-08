QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

