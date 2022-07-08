QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.