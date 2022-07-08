Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.80. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 194,042 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,401 shares of company stock valued at $173,932 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 446,734 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.