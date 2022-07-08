Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.80. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 194,042 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.
In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,401 shares of company stock valued at $173,932 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 446,734 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.