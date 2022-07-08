PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $16,227.36 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,062 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $16,227.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 537,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,114. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.