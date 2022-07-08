ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 24773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.52) to €13.60 ($14.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.17) to €22.00 ($22.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.88) to €17.00 ($17.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.77) to €8.70 ($9.06) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.1405 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.