ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.03. Approximately 4,010,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,093,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

