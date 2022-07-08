Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $5.40 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $88.87 million and $6.54 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $5.40 or 0.00024579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,981.36 or 1.00002118 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

