Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.