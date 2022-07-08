Project Pai Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,248.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00053735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,808,754,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,664,149 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

