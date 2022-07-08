Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 19,280 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $592,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $960.00.

PRVA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. 910,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,442,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.