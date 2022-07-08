Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 340,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.59. The company has a market cap of £4.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 17.94 and a current ratio of 17.99.
About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)
Featured Stories
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.