Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 340,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.59. The company has a market cap of £4.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 17.94 and a current ratio of 17.99.

About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

