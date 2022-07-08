PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$23.75

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.92.

PSK opened at C$16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,727,667.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

