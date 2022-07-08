PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up approximately 2.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.83. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

