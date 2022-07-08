Polis (POLIS) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $343,320.35 and $910.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005684 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.00519957 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00175612 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

