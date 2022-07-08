Playcent (PCNT) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $333,373.17 and approximately $3,631.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,089.14 or 1.00031563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars.

