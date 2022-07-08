PIVX Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $133,260.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,539,237 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

