Piper Sandler Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $163.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

NYSE AXP opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

