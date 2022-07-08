Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE PHT opened at $7.02 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $217,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.