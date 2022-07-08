Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
NYSE PHT opened at $7.02 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.
About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
