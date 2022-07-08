PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.00

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,981,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

