PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.09

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.09 and last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 5584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 657,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 309,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,476.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 197,518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 342.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

