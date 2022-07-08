Phore Reaches One Day Volume of $199.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Phore has a market capitalization of $474,035.78 and approximately $199.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,272,987 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

