Persimmon’s (PSN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,930 ($23.37) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.35) to GBX 2,830 ($34.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.85) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780.88 ($33.67).

Shares of PSN stock traded down GBX 25.86 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,746.64 ($21.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,057.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,279.14. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,734.50 ($21.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,025 ($36.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 710.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

