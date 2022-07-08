PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,229 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $213,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 612.2% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 113,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

