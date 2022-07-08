PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.47.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.