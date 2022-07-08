PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.25 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $785.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00118306 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

