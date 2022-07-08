Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

