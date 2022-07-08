PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.05 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $497.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

