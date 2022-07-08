Penbrook Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

