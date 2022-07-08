Penbrook Management LLC Raises Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSE SONY opened at $83.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

