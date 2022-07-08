Penbrook Management LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,976,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BTRS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 641,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in BTRS by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 649,752 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BTRS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

BTRS Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.