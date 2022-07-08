Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,660 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.78 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

