PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,732 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 461,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.73.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,936,386. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

