PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $553.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.