PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

