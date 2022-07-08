PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

