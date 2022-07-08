Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.53. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Paychex by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

