Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $21.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 777,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.