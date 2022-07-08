Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $650.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.66.

PANW opened at $517.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.06. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

