Pallapay (PALLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.90 Million

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $277,796.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00121071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00766263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars.

