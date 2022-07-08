Palladium Partners LLC Sells 691,212 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,212 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 471.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 168,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 139,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

