Palladium Partners LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

