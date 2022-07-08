Palladium Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

