Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

