Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 76,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.