PAC Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $52,267.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $52,267.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,829,267,388 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.