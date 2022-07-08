Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $14.45 million and $511,009.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,960.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.95 or 0.05623606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00025996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00238025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00591075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00071703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00498988 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,998,345 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

