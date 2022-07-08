Orient Walt Achieves Market Cap of $314,455.65 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $314,455.65 and $2,484.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00117638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00525331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032646 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.